KFCU donates backpacks with school supplies for all kindergartners in 6 southern counties

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Parents of kindergartners in South Mississippi don’t have to worry about buying school supplies thanks to Keesler Federal Credit Union (KFCU).
KFCU is giving 6,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to every kindergarten student in all 16 public school districts across Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and George County.
The students will get the backpacks from teachers at orientation or on the first day of school.
Also, school supplies have been added to the list of tax-free items during Mississippi’s tax-free holiday, which is July 26 and July 27. Click here, for everything you need to know, about the tax-free holiday, including what items are included in the deal.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.