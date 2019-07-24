Final 10 contestants announced for Gulf Coast Idol

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After weeks of auditioning, Gulf Coast Idol is now down to the final 10 contestants!
The final 10 contestants are as followed:
- #17 Matthew Rylee
- #21 Joseph Carrubba
- #22 Katelyn Mobley
- #37 Razaria Copeland
- #48 Shalante Evans
- #59 Cassady Compretta
- #60 Jeb Vonderbruegge
- #72 Kasi Farver
- #74 Kara Crane
- #76 Katie Jones
The top ten will compete on Tuesday, July 30. One Gulf Coast Idol will then be selected that night.
You can vote for your favorite finalist here! A “Fan Favorite” will be chosen from the top ten. That winner will receive a $2,500 prize from the IP Resort and Spa.
