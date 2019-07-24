Final 10 contestants announced for Gulf Coast Idol

Gulf Coast Idol: Top 10 finalists!
By Annie Johnson | July 24, 2019 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 5:12 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After weeks of auditioning, Gulf Coast Idol is now down to the final 10 contestants!

The final 10 contestants are as followed:

  • #17 Matthew Rylee
  • #21 Joseph Carrubba
  • #22 Katelyn Mobley
  • #37 Razaria Copeland
  • #48 Shalante Evans
  • #59 Cassady Compretta
  • #60 Jeb Vonderbruegge
  • #72 Kasi Farver
  • #74 Kara Crane
  • #76 Katie Jones

The top ten will compete on Tuesday, July 30. One Gulf Coast Idol will then be selected that night.

You can vote for your favorite finalist here! A “Fan Favorite” will be chosen from the top ten. That winner will receive a $2,500 prize from the IP Resort and Spa.

