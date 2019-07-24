Drier & quieter weather for midweek. Watching the Gulf for possible tropical development.

Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, which has now pushed offshore into the Gulf, our weather pattern has finally changed. For Wednesday, a nice dry northerly breeze will bring a more pleasant feel to the air with less of that mugginess that we have seen so much of recently. Morning temperatures will be a little cooler in the lower 70s and perhaps upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Our weather stays nice for Thursday. But, we could see some rain chances return closer to the weekend as the offshore front drifts backwards closer to the coast. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. In the tropics, we are watching a disturbance in the Gulf which may become a depression or a storm by this weekend: disorganized cloudiness and showers located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal boundary. A non-tropical low is expected to form along this boundary tonight or Thursday, and environmental conditions could support some development late this week while the disturbance meanders near the northwestern gulf coast.