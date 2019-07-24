Counties, state working together to keep Gulf Coast Mental Health open

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Supervisors in four South Mississippi counties are working together to keep mental health services available, bringing a sigh of relief for residents in the South Mississippi.
County supervisors across Region 13 - which includes Hancock, Harrison, Stone and Pearl River counties - approved a stop-gap measure to keep Gulf Coast Mental Health Center facilities open for at least the next three months.
In order to do that, each county will funnel 50 percent of their total-year mental health budget to GCMHC right now. Because they agreed to show a commitment to mental health via these funds, the state Department of Health will kick in an additional $1.5 million to help.
The facility operates on about a $1 million a month so this influx of cash is expected to keep the center open for the next 90 days, which the president of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors says is vital.
“Mental health services are critical. We need that," said board president Marlin Ladner. "There are thousands of people who need mental health. It is critical and all the boards of supervisors definitely want to maintain and keep this open and we have to provide for our constituents.”
Ladner admits that this a temporary solution and that the facility will need to keep a tight eye on their books moving forward.
If this measure is unsuccessful in keeping the facilities open long-term, there is the possibility that Hancock, Harrison, Stone and Pearl River counties will join a different mental health region.
Gulf Coast Mental Health announced last week in a letter to county supervisors that they would not be able to provide funding for services after Aug. 11, 2019.
Gulf Coast Mental Health Center serves Harrison, Hancock, Stone, and Pearl River counties, with outpatient clinics located in each county. The regional center also has two residential homes, a crisis stabilization unit for those who are civilly committed, and programs for people with severe mental disorders and developmental disabilities.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.