Cool again Thursday morning... More humid by the weekend

After a gorgeous afternoon, we’re in for a beautiful night. Lows temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s under a clear sky.
The lower humidity will stick around on Thursday. We’ll stay sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
By Friday, the humidity will return. We’ll have the chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 80s. It will be warm and humid this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible.
In the tropics, there is a very low chance for development in the Gulf of Mexico. A broad area of low pressure may develop into a tropical system in the next five days, but it will be fighting quite a bit of dry air. We’ll closely watch for changes.
