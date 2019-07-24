As the Bonnet Carre closes, owners of coast attractions speak out on losses

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast has lots to offer, but according to owners of our local attractions, the negative publicity reaching out of town tourists is killing business and in some cases a way of life.
“We should be doing close to 150 people a day on the shrimp trip. Right now, we’re doing roughly about 20 or 25," said Michael Moore, owner of The Biloxi Shrimping Trip.
In July Moore typically makes his money from one particular group that has been missing most of the season.
“Right now, what I’m seeing going on is July is our family month. I personally believe that, possibly, mothers may be making itineraries, and they may not want their children around different things that’s been exposed in the media. You know the water quality control situation," Moore said.
The owners of the Betsy Ann Riverboat, which is on its second season in South Mississippi, have had the same challenges this year.
“Business has been good, but there’s definitely been a noticeable rate of cancellation with the family oriented ones. The ones that were coming to the beach that planned on going swimming that aren’t bringing their children in now," said Michael White, co-owner of the Betsy Ann Riverboat.
White’s guests haven’t been shy about their reasons for cancelling.
“Well, you know, they hear about it nationally, on the national news about our algae bloom, and that’s why most of the cancellations that we have are related to the algae bloom," White told WLOX.
The owners of the Biloxi Tour Train said that their numbers aren’t where they should be, but they’re ok. But they are not in or around the water.
“For this season, it’s a little different than in the past. Normally, there’s a fluidity to the volume of people that are here everyday," said Carla Beaugez-Taconi, owner of The Biloxi Tour Train. “This season you have days in which you can’t find anyone that’s out doing activities, and then on days like today, you have a lot of people who have been with you in the past, and they return to Biloxi. And they want to share the experience all over again,” she said.
Moore said there’s only one way that his Shrimping Trip will get back to normal numbers.
“Well, we need positive media. We need to let people know things are ok," Moore said. “When people visit us, this is one of the main things people come here to do... come here to enjoy our seafood. They come here to enjoy our history, our culture, and it all revolves around seafood. When we’re out there saying that our seafood is no good, that’s kind of like the building block for what all of us do,” said Moore.
