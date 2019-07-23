Remaining Brookhaven murder/burglary suspect turns himself in to deputies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The remaining suspect in a murder/burglary in Brookhaven turned himself into Adams County Deputies Monday night in Natchez.
Justin Anderson was accompanied by his mother and family members.
Saturday night, four men were caught on surveillance video breaking into a Brookhaven home.
The burglary ended with 21-year-old Zariah Antel Newton being shot and killed.
One suspect, Adrian Smith, was arrested at the Evers International Airport Monday afternoon.
Jatavious Q. Berry has also been arrested and charged with capitol murder.
Shawan Allen, another suspect in the deadly Brookhaven burglary, was killed after a standoff in Copiah County Monday afternoon.
