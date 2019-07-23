Pet-friendly restaurants are violating state health code

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At some restaurants across the Gulf Coast, you may have noticed that it’s okay for dogs to join their owners for a bite to eat. Some eateries even encourage customers to bring their pups. But those restaurants are technically violating state health codes.
In fact, only 11 states in the country allow dogs in restaurants. Mississippi is not one of them, which seems odd since many businesses advertise themselves as being dog-friendly, even welcoming canines by placing water bowls out for them.
“It is a surprise," said Erik Thompson. “I am not sure that I would actually look that up but only 11 states seems odd.”
Thompson is visiting the Coast with his family from San Antonio, Texas. There, dogs are a common sight at establishments all along the popular River Walk, an area downtown filled with restaurants, businesses, and entertainment.
Cynthia Speese, who lives in South Mississippi, said she has seen several restaurants along the Coast that welcome dogs.
“I have seen it at several restaurants in the area," she said. “I don’t know if I am allowed to mention but it didn’t seem to be a problem at all.”
Some even think the possibility of changing the law should be discussed.
“I have seen a few places... you know, the dogs were well-behaved and the owners were attentive with them, the children were out of the way, and I think it is a great idea,” said Coast resident Sherry Roberts.
While the Mississippi Department of Health says it is a code violation, some establishments aren’t backing down.
“I believe that dogs are a part of some peoples families," said Garret Foulon, the service manager Patio 44 in Biloxi. “They could be their only family. It could just be you and your dog. I really do believe that you should be able to go anywhere with your dog."
Foulon said his restaurant takes all the necessary steps to make sure guests are protected at Patio 44.
“We follow all the right precautions and do all the right measures to make sure you are eating in a well environment with your dog,” said Foulon.
Patio 44 is taking it a step further by encouraging owners to bring their dogs out every Tuesday this month as they attempt to raise money for local animal organizations.
“We partnered up with Tito’s, which is a vodka out of Texas. We’re doing an event with them where every Tuesday of this month, from 6-9 (p.m.)," said Foulon. "We are encouraging people to bring their dog out here. We have partnered up with the humane society for the local areas of all three Patios and we are trying to get donations for them. If you donate, you actually get a free appetizer.”
According to a report in the Clarion Ledger, the Health Department has said they will only address restaurants on the issue if a complaint arises.
