Pet-friendly restaurants are violating state health code

“We partnered up with Tito’s, which is a vodka out of Texas. We’re doing an event with them where every Tuesday of this month, from 6-9 (p.m.)," said Foulon. "We are encouraging people to bring their dog out here. We have partnered up with the humane society for the local areas of all three Patios and we are trying to get donations for them. If you donate, you actually get a free appetizer.”