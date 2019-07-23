Junior Auxiliary holding Uniform Closet ahead of new school year in Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just a few short weeks, children across South Mississippi will be heading back to school for a new year. As parents start shopping for pencils and paper, they will also be on the hunt for school uniform clothing.
The Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss Point is having its Annual Uniform Closet on Thursday, July 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Family Interactive Center on Skip Avenue in Pascagoula.
Through community donations and the assistance of Brass Hanger Cleaners, the ladies of Junior Auxiliary invite the communities of Gautier, Pascagoula and Moss Point to the third annual, school-approved uniform distribution.
“This event is a direct response to a community need to provide assistance to families in need of school uniforms," said Jessica Spivey, Junior Auxiliary Uniform Closet chairman and board member. “Through community donations, the help of Brass Hanger Cleaners and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, we are excited to hold the 2019 Uniform Closet distribution event. This event has distributed thousands of items to hundreds of families. We look forward to the event on July 25.”
All items will be distributed free of charge, sizes available depending on donations received.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.