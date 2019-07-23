Junior Auxiliary holding Uniform Closet ahead of new school year in Jackson County

“This event is a direct response to a community need to provide assistance to families in need of school uniforms," said Jessica Spivey, Junior Auxiliary Uniform Closet chairman and board member. “Through community donations, the help of Brass Hanger Cleaners and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, we are excited to hold the 2019 Uniform Closet distribution event. This event has distributed thousands of items to hundreds of families. We look forward to the event on July 25.”