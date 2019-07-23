Few more storms this evening... lower humidity tomorrow

Thanks to a cold front moving through, a few more showers and storms are possible through the sunset. Some may produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Flooding may be possible in low lying areas. The sky will be clearing by Wednesday morning as drier air begins to move through the area. Lows will drop in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and sunny with highs near 90. Thankfully, the humidity will remain tolerable.
The humidity is expected to return by Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
In the tropics, we are going to keep an eye on this front stalling in the Gulf of Mexico. A non-tropical area of low pressure may form along the front, and it has a low chance of becoming a tropical system in the next five days. If it does form, it is expected to move to the east or northeast.
