Cold front coming. Showers today. Drier tomorrow.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today as a cold front moves through the area. Some of today’s thunderstorms could become strong and produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. Any heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Slightly drier and quieter weather expected behind the front for midweek. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are once again expected on Friday and Saturday as the front offshore is drawn back inland. The national hurricane center is giving a low chance of a surface low developing in the northern gulf over the next five days. A non-tropical low pressure area could form over the northern Gulf of Mexico by late Wednesday or Thursday. Thereafter, this system has the potential to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly eastward to northeastward over warm waters through the end of the week.