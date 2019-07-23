Car hits, kills pedestrian in Jackson County wreck

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs crash left one person dead Monday night.
Trooper First Class Calvin Robertson said Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision on Mississippi highway 609 near Shore Drive in Jackson County around 9:33 p.m. Monday.
Upon arriving at the scene, it appeared a green 1998 BMW 5281 was traveling southbound on Mississippi 609 and hit a pedestrian in the center turn lane.
The pedestrian was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital for life-threatening injuries, then later air lifted to the University of South Alabama, where he later died from his injures.
Authorities identified him as 35-year-old Jeremiah J. Lott of Ocean Springs,
The wreck is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
