Campground residents furious after days without power, say landlord won’t pay bill

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at a Jackson County RV park say they have been living for days without power, suffering in the soaring South Mississippi heat, because their landlord hasn’t paid the bill.
Bluff Creek Campground in Vancleave offers over 120 acres of of woods and camping amenities that include a pool, playground, and a sandbar. But many of the residents who are residing there say they have been without electricity since Friday, despite temperatures around 100 degrees.
Many of the people who live at the campground are disabled and on a fixed income. Without electricity, their food has spoiled and some of them have suffered health problems. One woman reportedly had to be taken to the emergency room over the weekend because of the heat.
According to the people living at the campground, the landlord did not pay the bill and now owes thousands of dollars to Singing River Electric. The residents say they were told by the sheriff’s department on Friday that the power would be back on by 2 p.m Monday. However, that didn’t happen.
In a conversation caught on camera with one of the residents, the landlord said it was unpaid rent that caused the electricity to be cut off.
“If they had paid me what they owed me, those people would have never left here with the power off,” he said.
The tenant replied: “Mr. Mack, they didn’t owe $13,000 in lights. Now you know that."
“If I don’t get your power on today, then you’ll have something to fuss about...I mean to b**** about," said the landlord. "I told you I was going to do everything I could, didn’t I?”
After asking WLOX multiple times to leave the property - and even calling the authorities on the reporter - the landlord finally answered a few questions, saying the power would be turned on soon. However, at 5 p.m. Monday when the electric company closed, the electricity was still off.
The landlord, who did not identify himself, told WLOX he was going to pay something on the bill on Friday after the power was shut off but that his car broke down on the way to the electric company and then they were closed over the weekend.
WLOX reached out to Singing River Electric but were told they could not disclose the status of the private account. However, the electric company did say several attempts have been made to make payment arrangements with the landlord but he has failed to make and meet those arrangements.
According to the residents, the landlord was going to sell a jet ski to make a payment on the overdue account. Even with that payment, it would only buy them a small amount of time since it would not have covered the entire $13,000 balance, said resident Raymond Rollin.
“We get [electricity] for one week, that’s all that we get that for," he said. "And then what’s going to happen after that one week is over?”
In the meantime, the residents are working together to use the last of their monthly income to try and keep generators running when they are able. That is also being done without any help from the landlord.
“He has not yet wanted to help us," said Rollin. “Not with the generator, not with the gas.”
“That’s neglecting his people," added Tina Arndt, another campground resident. “You see, we got one generator over here at my trailer trying to run three campers.”
The empty promises and unfair treatment has made the entire situation unforgivable, but many of the residents say they do not have the ability to move due to financial reasons.
