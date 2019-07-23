‘The board has let me down’: Moss Point mayor issues veto proposal against board’s policy changes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor Mario King is firing back against the city’s board of alderman after a proposal was approved last week that would reduce King’s salary among other changes.
The policy changes proposed by the board would reduce the mayor’s pay by 15 percent, taking away approximately $11,000 of what the mayor says is a $75,000 annual salary. The board is also requesting performance reviews that would be tied to the mayor’s salary, said King.
Also included in the proposed changes are bi-weekly progress reports, limiting the use of city vehicles, board approval before media releases are sent, putting tighter restrictions on the city’s vendors, and not allowing guns in city hall.
That proposal was passed with a 5-2 vote last week and is approved pending a legal review.
King called a press conference Tuesday morning at city hall, slamming the city’s administration, saying: “The board has let me down... Not individually, but collectively as a whole.”
The mayor went on to say that the board's proposal intentionally defames him and his character and that the changes were not done in good faith and are arbitrary and unreasonable, which King claims violates state law.
"At its best, the administrative policy and the lawsuits and the accusations that are against me are intentional acts, intentional acts to defame my character and discredit my character. At its worst, these are calculated efforts, calculated efforts aimed at me and my family to hurt us."
In response, King released a veto proposal, rejecting the board's policy changes. Holding up a large binder with hundreds of pages in it, King said his veto proposal was more fair for all of the city's administration.
The 19-page proposal is supported by over 500 pages of agenda minutes and other documentation from the last two years he has served as mayor.
Among several points included in that document, King proposes docking board members pay for various offenses, including a three percent decrease if a bo
ard member misses two or more consecutive meetings without any explanation and a two percent decrease if any derogatory language is used. He also proposes a 15 percent decrease to board members’ salary if a racial slur is used.
The document goes on to list numerous requests for respect and transparency, as well as more unification to resolve issues collectively before going to the media or the public.
King also is asking that travel expenses be paid for by the mayor or board member up front and, once a transcript of the conference is provided and the performance and necessity of the conference is reviewed, then the money would be reimbursed to the official.
Additionally, he proposes that board members not be allowed to interfere with the day-to-day operations of running the city. He also wants the city leaders to not hold each other accountable for a lawsuit or allegations that have not been litigated.
The mayor also addressed nepotism in his lengthy proposal, saying that the proper state authority and city attorney should be made aware of anyone with family ties who hold office or employment with the city.
Furthermore, King said board members and himself should keep their personal lives separate, adding: “It’s none of our business what we do in the privacy of our own homes.”
Other policy changes requested by the mayor include: not talking down to vendors, not making false accusations about city employees, vendor concerns be brought to the board, personnel matters be handled by human resources, and all board members should know how the city’s government works to better understand their role.
If King's veto proposal is overwritten by the board, the mayor said his only recourse would be to file an injunction against board members. However, King said if that happens, the board would have to make a motion to approve the money needed to pay for attorney fees to fight the injunction. At that time, King said he would veto the board's motion for attorney fees.
King said his veto proposal also addresses the lawsuit with alderman Ennit Morris, requesting that he drop the $2 million suit.
"It's $2 million that I'm confident we will defend but why put us through the court process," said King. "We can't afford to pave roads. We can't afford to pay frivolous lawsuits or frivolous attorney fees or to increase our insurance."
The mayor also addressed allegations against him in a lawsuit filed by 11 former and current city employees that accuse him of age discrimination, threats, retaliation, and abusing his power as a city official. Among the more shocking allegations are that King used the living quarters at the city’s firehouse as “a motel.”
The mayor vehemently denied those claims Tuesday. Motioning to his pregnant wife Natasha, who stood next to him throughout the press conference, King said the allegations were absolutely not true.
King said his chief of staff, Tonya Cook, stayed with him at the firehouse during a hurricane, along with the fire chief, the public works department and other city workers. The mayor said his assistant was there to document damage during the storm and that nothing inappropriate ever occurred and that his assistant and her family were like his own family, noting that her son is the same age as himself.
He also defended allegations of intimidation made in the lawsuit, which said the mayor often wears a firearm inside city hall.
"I have the right to bear arms. It's my Second Amendment right, correct?" said King. "But let me tell you, when a black man exercises his Second Amendment right, he's a pistol-toting mayor. But when a white man does it, he's exercising his Second Amendment right. There's a shift in the narrative. We're all exercising our Second Amendment right to bear arms."
Mayor King said he will speak more about the changes the city is going through, including all of the positive stuff happening in Moss Point, at the State of the City. That’s happening Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at Pelican Landing.
