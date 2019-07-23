Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from prison in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching an inmate who escaped worked detail in Greene County Tuesday.
Authorities said 39-year-old Corey Lee Alred, still dressed in his green and white uniform, escaped in the Sand Hill area around Leakesville shortly after 2 p.m.
Authorities said Alred was in custody at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution serving a total of nine years for burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Panola County, embezzlement in Tate County and burglary of a residential area in Tallahatchie County.
Alred is described as a white male standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Alred, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
