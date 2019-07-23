Authorities identify man in Long Beach ‘suspicious death’

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the man found dead Monday behind a Long Beach apartment complex.
Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said the man was identified as Adam Tuck of Geneva, Florida. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The Long Beach Police Department received a call Monday about a man who appeared to be passed out in his yard.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Tuck’s body. All investigators were able to say was his death is suspicious. Seal said Monday the man was not a resident at the apartment complex on Via Don Ray Road in Long Beach.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.
