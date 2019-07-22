Wet through Tuesday. Drier for midweek?

Keep those umbrellas handy today. Monday brings more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some of today’s thunderstorms could become strong and produce frequent lightning and gusty winds. The most probable hazard with this activity will be very heavy rainfall which could impact travelers with low visibility on roads and could lead to flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Some of these could become strong, producing torrential rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Weather may quiet down for Wednesday and Thursday depending on how far the front goes into the Gulf, with perhaps even slightly lower humidity for midweek. But, showers will again be possible Friday into the weekend as the front offshore is possibly drawn back inland.