Tigers wowed by new locker room

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to the brand new LSU Football locker, room unlike any other in the country.
It’s the heart and soul of the newly-renovated Football Operations Facility. The renovated facility was unveiled to players Sunday, July 21 for the first time. The new locker room is state of the art and first of its kind in the country.
It’s a cross between a first-class cabin on an airplane featuring custom-manufactured, open, two-part lockers, the room combines the state-of-the-art design with practical functionality. Building this new locker room had one goal in mind: to provide the Tigers with a space to rest, prepare and recover.
The new locker room designed by Kansas City-based firm HNTB, features a wall-to-wall, corner-to-corner line of sight. This was something the old locker room was lacking. The players are no longer separated by boxed in lockers and are now instead connected across the entire room. Other programs have built special sleeping rooms for players to recover but LSU wanted to make sure each player had its own space to recover whenever he wanted to.
