Road construction blocks entrance at Biloxi Upper Elementary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Will road construction on Father Ryan Avenue in Biloxi be completed by the time Biloxi Upper Elementary students return to school? Right now the main bus entrance to the front of the school is blocked by bulldozers and road closed signs.
Leola Stallings came to Biloxi Upper to register her grandson for the sixth grade Monday. Like everyone else, she ran straight into roadwork on Father Ryan Ave.
With school not yet in session, it wasn’t a major issue, but if it’s not done or close to being completed 13 days from now, the first day of school could turn into a logistical nightmare.
“In case of emergencies and stuff, that's what's important to this street,’ Stallings said. “For the people, so they can get in and out. Although the bus is good, but trying to get in, doctors office and stuff like that, it's very much needed."
And that access is huge, because during the school year more than 30-40 buses come down Father Ryan to drop off and pick up students at the Upper Elementary. There are also parents coming through to pick up their children or check them out and parking for the teachers who work at the school.
“We have about 35 buses that service the Upper Elementary here,” said Ben Warren, Biloxi Schools transportation director. “Hemphill Construction says they have a double crew working. They’re going to have Father Ryan open for bus traffic so as of now, everything’s planned to go as usual.”
School starts in Biloxi on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
