Long Beach police investigating suspicious death behind apartment complex

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After receiving a call about a man who appeared to be passed out in his yard, investigators with the Long Beach Police Department are investigating what they’re referring to as a “suspicious death”.
A representative with AMR said a woman called police after her dad called her and said he found a man passed out in his front yard Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of the man.
All investigators were able to say was his death is suspicious. The apartment complex the man was found outside of is on Via Don Ray Road in Long Beach.
Gulfport police are assisting Long Beach police with the investigation.
