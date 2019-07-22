Harrison Co. supervisors ‘have no intention of allowing Gulf Coast Mental Health Center to close’

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After news about the potential closure of the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center spread last week, many residents and county leaders were not happy with the idea of losing a community resource.
The Harrison County board of supervisors released a statement Monday saying they have no intention of allowing the center to close.
The center was reportedly closing due to reports of major financial troubles, citing a lack of funding. Employees with the center were notified last Thursday about the closure.
Gulf Coast Mental Health Center offers outpatient services to residents in the four counties, which includes a medication clinic and case management for children and adults. Those locations are:
- Harrison County Main Office, 1600 Broad Ave, Gulfport
- Biloxi Satellite Office, 228 Rue Petit Bois, Biloxi
- Hancock County Satellite Office, 819-B Central Ave., Bay St. Louis
- Pearl River County Satellite Office, 211 Hwy. 11 South, Picayune
- Stone County Satellite Office, 200 Coastal Paper Ave., Wiggins
The full statement from the board of supervisors can be found below:
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.