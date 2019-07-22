Harrison Co. supervisors ‘have no intention of allowing Gulf Coast Mental Health Center to close’

The Gulf Coast Mental Health Center's Board of Directors notified county leaders this week that they don't have the funding to continue providing services beyond Aug. 11, 2019. (Photo source: WLOX) (Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After news about the potential closure of the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center spread last week, many residents and county leaders were not happy with the idea of losing a community resource.

The Harrison County board of supervisors released a statement Monday saying they have no intention of allowing the center to close.

The center was reportedly closing due to reports of major financial troubles, citing a lack of funding. Employees with the center were notified last Thursday about the closure.

Gulf Coast Mental Health Center offers outpatient services to residents in the four counties, which includes a medication clinic and case management for children and adults. Those locations are:

  • Harrison County Main Office, 1600 Broad Ave, Gulfport
  • Biloxi Satellite Office, 228 Rue Petit Bois, Biloxi
  • Hancock County Satellite Office, 819-B Central Ave., Bay St. Louis
  • Pearl River County Satellite Office, 211 Hwy. 11 South, Picayune
  • Stone County Satellite Office, 200 Coastal Paper Ave., Wiggins

The full statement from the board of supervisors can be found below:

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors has no intention of allowing Gulf Coast Mental Health Center to close its doors and disrupt services to the thousands of people who use it in Harrison County. The board has been working to ensure the services continue since the financial situation was brought to the attention of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in June. The board was blindsided by the July 16 letter announcing Gulf Coast Mental Health Center would be closing. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors is finalizing an agreement between the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the four county commission of Harrison, Stone, Pearl River and Hancock counties that will allow the continuation of services from the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center. The agreement will come with added accountability measures to help ensure the long-term financial stability of the Gulf Coast Medical Health Center.
Harrison County board of supervisors

