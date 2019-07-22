Harrison Co. supervisors ‘have no intention of allowing Gulf Coast Mental Health Center to close’

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors has no intention of allowing Gulf Coast Mental Health Center to close its doors and disrupt services to the thousands of people who use it in Harrison County. The board has been working to ensure the services continue since the financial situation was brought to the attention of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in June. The board was blindsided by the July 16 letter announcing Gulf Coast Mental Health Center would be closing. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors is finalizing an agreement between the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the four county commission of Harrison, Stone, Pearl River and Hancock counties that will allow the continuation of services from the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center. The agreement will come with added accountability measures to help ensure the long-term financial stability of the Gulf Coast Medical Health Center.

