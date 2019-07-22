Friends mourn the loss of optimistic squad member weeks before school starts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In just a few short weeks, Jasmine Levi would have been entering her freshman year at Biloxi High School. On the eve of the funeral for young Jasmine Levi, her friends have come forward to share the inspiration that Levi was to them.
“Jasmine was a very friendly person," said friend Kendall Johnson. "She was friends with everyone no matter what. She could also make a joke at any time, make you laugh. Her teachers loved her.”
Levi was a sports enthusiast as well.
“Jasmine wanted to try out for all of the teams because she wanted to be more involved with the school. So, she did make manager for the soccer team," Johnson said.
The news of Levi’s passing came when Johnson was at band camp.
“It was in the middle of the day. I first heard about it from a teacher. I was very shocked because I was like, he just said it so abruptly and I was like, as first I didn’t believe it," Johnson told WLOX.
It is important, according to Johnson, for her and her friends to keep Levi’s memory alive throughout the school year.
“Well we’re going to, me and my close friend group, it’s like three or four of us, we’re gonna get a shirt made with Jasmine’s face on it," Johnson said.
Memories are what Johnson said will help the girls squad make it through this tough time.
“She was so optimistic. She could always see the good in the bad," Johnson said. “She could always make you happy when you’re sad, mad or anything, you know. If you thought something she would tell you if she agreed or not. If she didn’t, she would tell you why she didn’t. I just, that’s what I will keep from Jasmine,” Johnson said.
Levi’s life will be celebrated Monday in Illinois followed by a memorial service here in Biloxi once her family returns to the Gulf Coast. Those final arrangements have not yet been made.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.