Former Pascagoula panther turns down DI football scholarship

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Statistics show that only two percent of high school athletes earn an athletic scholarship and the percentage is even less for a full-ride.
Former Pascagoula defensive lineman, Jaeden Ridgeway, took a different route, playing one year in junior college - at Pearl River Community College - before being one of the few to receive a full athletic scholarship and now he’s giving it back.
In December, Ridgeway signed on the dotted line to play for Southeastern Louisiana University, but took to Twitter Saturday morning saying that he was rushed in his decision and that something just didn’t feel right. Ridgeway says he knows giving up a full ride is very risky, but knows God has his back as he pursues another opportunity.
The 6′3″ defensive lineman will return to Pearl River to play his sophomore season where he totaled 16 tackles and one sack for the Wildcats in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.