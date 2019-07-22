Braving scorching temps: Firefighters train under the hot summer sun

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighter training is already tough but doing it under the scorching South Mississippi sun in the middle of summer makes it even more strenuous.
It’s been a hot summer for future Gulfport firefighters. Recruits training for a spot with Gulfport Fire Department have been braving extreme temperatures since June, learning the ropes at the department’s summer training program.
The difficulty of being a firefighter and training in the summer is increased tenfold when you factor in 100 degree heat.
“It is most definitely the hardest thing I have ever done in my life," said recruit Mathew Ross.
To add some context to the seriousness of that statement, Ross is a military veteran.
“I served my country in the Army National Guard so I wanted to serve my community by becoming a fire fighter.”
Ross was not the only recruit who highlighted the difficulty of the training. Recruit Chase Sherman stressed that it was more than just a physical challenge.
“It is something new every day. They are testing us in different ways every day - mentally, physically," said Sherman. “This is definitely some of the hardest training I have ever experienced.”
Sherman also has an interesting background. He was a mixed martial arts fighter before joining the academy.
“I thought I was mentally tough coming into this," he said. “By far, this is some of the most mentally grueling stuff you can ever experience.”
Many of his fellow recruits agreed. The training may have left them drenched in sweat but it also pushed them to the brink mentally.
The recruit leading the pack academically stressed the importance of focusing on the task at hand, even when you’re exhausted.
“It is more than adding the wet stuff to the hot stuff," said recruit Zachary Layton. “You have to know when you can add water. You have to know when you can’t add water, when you have to add foam or various other chemicals.”
Layton has the best grades of the entire class and even he agrees it is the hardest thing he has ever done.
“It is hard; it is hot obviously," said firefighter and paramedic Colby Eike. “Everybody know it is the middle of the summer and these summer classes are always difficult."
While summer temps are at 100 degrees or more, firefighters are battling in much hotter conditions. It’s conditions like those that the recruits were facing over the weekend.
Even those who are already a part of the department are quick to point out how tenacious the training is.
''Four hundred degrees is being polite," said Lt. Chad Asher. “We are up to 600 and 800 (degrees) just in training scenarios. So you can only imagine that fatigue the summer heat puts on you is excruciating. I tell these guys when the class starts, be prepared to run a mild fever. You are running a mild fever inside your gear.”
To get used to the rigors of the job, recruits routinely train in full gear, even if they aren’t battling a blaze. While it is anything but fun it, is an absolute necessity as they continue to practice for what it is like out in the real world.
“We like to give them a variety. We like to vary their physical training," said training chief Eric Valles. “The main thing is getting them in the gear and getting their body used to being in that gear and working in that gear. If you are not acclimated to the gear, it hurts you... So we slowly build them up to this point where we get them in a live fire in 800 degree environments.”
The fire academy does everything it can to prepare the recruits and get them ready for the extreme conditions they will face each day. But for some, it’s just too much to handle. The class usually has a few drop each year.
“A lot of people want to be a firefighter," said Valles. "Young kids dream about being a firefighter. Young kids dream about being where these guys are today. But if you’re not ready for it, it is going to show.”
This fire academy class began their training on June 3 and are set to graduate August 2.
