6th annual Poker Run raises money to help kids in foster care

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - CASA of Hancock County’s Poker Run gave guests a chance to try their hand at winning prizes to raise money for neglected children in the foster care system. The 6th annual Poker Run had Dan B. Murphy’s in downtown Bay St. Louis buzzing Saturday night.
As the rules of the game state, the person who has the best hand of poker wins.
“They dealt some cards, and all we had was a king. So, I don’t think we won a cruise, or the Bahamas or an ice chest. I might just get a beer," said Paula Melerine from New Orleans.
It’s one of CASA of Hancock County’s biggest fundraisers. The event brings in about $25,000 every year to help children in foster care.
“It’s very fulfilling to see so many people come out in support of such a worthy organization and such a worthy cause," said Myron Labat, board member for CASA of Hancock County.
To get in on the fun, players have to get a card and visit at least 5 of the 12 stops, made of restaurants and bars in downtown Bay St. Louis.
“You can get to some by boat, some by car and all. You go ahead and get your card punched,” said Mike Favre, Bay St. Louis mayor and event chair.
The event also helps CASA of Hancock County teach others about its child advocacy programs, including its new sexual abuse intervention training.
Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin stated, “Our facilitator’s at the table with the information, and she’s already signed up several people today from the community.”
The Poker Run brings foot traffic to local businesses, raises money for CASA and gives people the space to have fun with a purpose.
“It’s really a win-win for everybody,” said Chauvin.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.