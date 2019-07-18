Preliminary NTSB report issued in deadly Mississippi plane crash

Another witness at the golf course said the plane appeared to be struggling to maintain airspeed, was nose up and close to stalling. He thought the pilot was trying to land on the 17th fairway when the plane turned left, hit the ground and slid into nearby trees. Good samaritans and first responders tried to get Little out of the cockpit, but couldn't get her seatbelt and harness undone. The plane caught fire soon after.