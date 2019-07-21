Ohr museum celebrates 162nd birthday of Mad Potter of Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Happy birthday, George Ohr! The Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi put on the 162nd birthday celebration Saturday for the “Mad Potter of Biloxi.”
The celebration on the grounds featured the wacky Steam Punk pottery project performance by Bay St. Louis artist Steve Barney.
“If George Ohr was alive today, he’d be 162 years old, but he would be all over social media,” Barney said. “He’d be going around to schools and museums teaching kids about science and engineering. I think he’d be very happy about his spirit coming alive here today.”
Visitors were treated to hands-on pottery lessons for children and adults as well as real-time demonstrations by ceramic artists at the Biloxi Center for Ceramics.
“Our main goal with this is kind of to get people to come and see what we have to offer at the museum and see what George Ohr had to offer with his art,” said Nathen Lytle, the museum’s director of marketing.
That art, he said, drew him into the Ohr’s world six years ago.
“I saw his work,” he said, “with all the twists and turns and the thinness of his work that he was able to produce, the vibrant glazes and just how much worth that has for the arts community - not just here but internationally.”
The museum is currently having a membership drive with most levels at 20% off. The drive ends Aug. 31.
