Fishing tournament not affected by algae bloom

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The croakers are coming in at the 12th annual Croaker Classic at Gollott’s restaurant in Biloxi this weekend.
Organizer Marty Wilson says that there are 300 registered anglers for the event. Tournament categories include: croaker, speckled trout, red fish, black drum, lionfish and even a stand-up paddle board and kayak division.
Wilson says the problems with the algae bloom out front isn’t affecting fishing in Back Bay.
The classic is put on by Wilson’s organization, One Gulf-One Goal, which earned its foundation status two years ago.
The organization currently has a few projects in the works right now. One of them you can take advantage of next time you’re in line for a license plate.
We’re doing a couple of projects with our foundation called One Gulf, One Goal. One of them is a cobia license plate through the state. When you buy one, when you buy the tag, you get one baby fingerling released in your name. So, it’s hashtag put one back," Wilson explained.
The big goal for the Croaker Classic is to pass on the love of fishing to the younger generation, and there was certainly evidence of this as there were a handful of kids proudly displaying their catches of the day.
The tournament continues Sunday with weigh-ins from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
The winner takes home $5,000.
For more information, visit here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.