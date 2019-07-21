Despite threat of rain, 3rd annual Hemingway Festival happens in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) -The Hemingway Festival shined a light on Ernest Hemingway and his fans. Many people gathered over Friday and Saturday to celebrate the famous author.
Friday night’s event included a cigar bar, a live art auction, a costume contest and a best dressed competition.
The event was set to continue Saturday but off and on rain threatened to end the festival early.
“Today, we’re doing a bull run, and they caught me last year. And I am not too hopeful that I’ll make it this time. It is all good though, I love it,” said painter Sharonne Herrington.
Attendees weren’t the only ones nervous the event wouldn’t happen as even the festival’s creator was nervous.
“Oh my goodness we are so excited. We can’t believe the rain finally let up. Thank you very much Mother Nature, and we have the Bay Ratz with us. They are a drum core,” said festival creator Starr Chapman.
The Bay Ratz were just excited to participate in the event.
“It looks like there is a lot of great stuff going on today. The run looks super exciting. We got to do the drum roll to start it off, and that was a huge blast. It was just really fun,” said Cameron Adams.
While the Bay Ratz got the race going, the ending was very different as makeshift bulls attempted to chase runners down. The winner of the no bull fun run raised $100, while second prize took home $50.
Festival organizers plan for the event to return next year.
