Stone Co. authorities searching for suspects in weekend burglary

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for assistance finding two suspects in a weekend burglary case.
According to Lt. Amanda Schnoewitz with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at a residence on Cable Bridge Road while the family was in church on Sunday, July 14.
A white sedan was caught on surveillance at a neighbor’s residence not far from where the home was burglarized around the time of the burglary.
Authorities said numerous items were taken from the home, including some jewelry and a gun.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
