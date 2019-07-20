Stone Co. authorities searching for suspects in weekend burglary

Stone County burglary suspects caught on surveillance video
By WLOX Staff | July 19, 2019 at 7:58 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 7:58 PM

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for assistance finding two suspects in a weekend burglary case.

According to Lt. Amanda Schnoewitz with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at a residence on Cable Bridge Road while the family was in church on Sunday, July 14.

A white sedan was caught on surveillance at a neighbor’s residence not far from where the home was burglarized around the time of the burglary.

Authorities said numerous items were taken from the home, including some jewelry and a gun.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

