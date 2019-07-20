Scattered showers and storms possible this weekend

We’ll have the chance for more showers and storms this morning and afternoon. With more cloud cover and rain, highs will only reach the upper 80s. Some storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours.
Rain chances will be smaller tonight, but we may hear a few rumbles of thunder by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible again in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
Hit or miss storms return on Monday with highs in the low 90s. A cold front will move in from the north on Tuesday, bringing more showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. If the front stalls near, us we may see more rain on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s.
