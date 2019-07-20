Parking garage and sports complex upgrades on RESTORE Act application in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs city leaders Friday agreed to two big projects for their Restoration Act application. This is money available to coastal cities following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
It was straight to business at a special called meeting to iron out which projects to include. Mayor Shea Dobson was not shy at all to speak up first, requesting funding for a parking garage at 1515 Government Street, the old Swingster property.
“I think that anybody that comes to Ocean Springs, downtown Ocean Springs, knows that parking is at a premium, so we have a good idea on how to fix that," the mayor said.
Dobson and the Board of Alderman also agreed that the sports complex on Highway 57 needs some improvements. They’d like to see upgraded parking and paving, as well as amenities at the ball fields like bathrooms and concessions stands.
All of this could be funded through the RESTORE Act established in 2012 in response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Coastal communities have been given the opportunity to create a list of projects that will benefit their economy and submit them for funding.
There is a 20% local match requirement.
“There is a cost estimate that we have to put on there. It’s kind of a new process, so I think that a lot of the cities, everybody’s kind of learning as we go," the mayor added.
The two projects the city will submit they said are, “essential to tourism and economic growth in the city.” They’re hoping the RESTORE Act council agrees.
Click here to read more information on how the RESTORE Act and these projects is funded.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.