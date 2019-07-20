Hundreds come together to remember Emily Goss through balloon release and tribute

HANCOCK, Miss. (WLOX) - Losing a child is every parent’s nightmare. A week ago that nightmare unfolded in Hancock County for one unexpecting family.
Emily Goss was a cheerleader, an accomplished student and a beloved friend. While she may be physically gone, she is anything but forgotten. Hundreds of people made their way out to Hancock High School Friday night to pay their respects.
“I am blown away by this love and support. Just amazing to see that she touched so many, amazing" said mother, Christy Goss.
Dozens of people came up to Christy and her husband, Kevin, to offer their thoughts and prayers. Emily was a social butterfly and impacted many in the community.
“She just was this bright, funny, smart, loving girl," said Andrew Hill.
Hill is a local photographer who actually spoke to Emily just 30 minutes before her passing.
"She was just so excited to take pictures, and her mother was just ecstatic about it. And she just kind of pushed me to do better in photography,” he explained.
While the senior cheer pictures that were discussed will never be taken. The one shoot they did get to do highlighted Emily’s ability to brighten anyone’s day. A sentiment many of her family members, classmates, and team members would agree with.
“Words can’t even put in perspective all these kids here together to honor one young lady, who touched so many lives,” said Emily’s uncle, Darwyn Hilscher.
They celebrated her for hours through song, prayer and most importantly fun. Just as Emily would have wanted.
“Standing here right now, it’s hard not crying. It’s wonderful. It makes me so happy,” said organizer Annabeth Breland. “This is something I will always remember. There is so many people here. It is just really amazing.”
Breland is Emily’s childhood best friend and was the one responsible for planning the tribute. The tribute ended with a balloon and lantern release.
“It was all about leaving a legacy. She’s leaving a lot behind, and so many people decided to follow Jesus just because of her," said mother, Christy Goss.
All the money raised at the event went to the Goss Family. They in turn giving it all back, just as Emily would have wanted. All of the money will be rewarded to the 89th student in the class. The same rank Emily was before she passed.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.