Hemingway Festival brings French culture to Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Many participants look forward to the Hemingway Festival every year in Waveland.
This year, the Ground Zero Hurricane Museum is celebrating what would be Ernest Hemingway’s 120th birthday this weekend.
This year’s festival will bring 1920s Paris to the Waveland Civic Center complete with French cuisine and period fashion in a bistro setting to honor the writer’s life and literature.
Saturday’s celebration includes a literary contest, which starts at 4 p.m., and the Before During and After Party which will start at 6 p.m. The party will have a DJ, food and drinks. And to wrap things up, the festival’s signature parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Coleman Avenue, and the no bull fun run starts at 7:30 p.m.
All ages are welcome.
For more information on the festival, visit here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.