Class of 2019 therapy dogs celebrate graduation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of canines are celebrating a major milestone: graduation.
The Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi held its annual graduation Saturday for this year’s class of pet therapy dogs. The dogs spend weeks training to enter nursing homes, hospitals, libraries and other places for therapy. The goal is to make people feel more comfortable and bring a smile to their faces.
Saturday’s graduates were honored with a diploma, a chew toy and doggie cupcakes.
One handler said it’s a rewarding experience to see their dogs making a difference.
“It’s humbling, because when you see the reactions of the people, you realize you’re there to give them a blessing, and they’re doing that back," said Michael Bowin, coordinator for Visting Pet Teams.
More than 100 dogs have gone through this program.
If you’re interested in being a part of the program, visit the Visiting Pet Teams website.
