Barry was a good dry-run for Harrison County emergency managers

“We have a lot of experience, but depending on what that particular tropical system does or big rain event or whatever it may be is that if we don’t learn, then we too become complacent," said Rupert Lacy, Harrison County Emergency Management Director. "In the end, we don’t want to lose any life, and that’s one of our key things is trying to protect everybody, be it the responders, be it the citizens and those guests that are in Harrison County during that time period.”