Working at Stennis a dream come true for two Louisiana men

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine growing up on the Coast or in nearby Louisiana watching the successful Apollo missions, and seeing the Space Shuttle become the mainstay of NASA’s fleet.
That's what happened with Chalmette native Ryan Roberts. The B2 rocket engine test stand director at Stennis Space Center says growing up near NASA'S Michoud Facility is what launched his interest in rocket science.
"I was late into my high school years and heading to college until I actually figured out what they did right across the bridge in the Industrial Canal over there at the Michoud Facility,” Robertson said. "Just beyond that, I learned that they test the engines right here at Stennis Space Center. I was pretty lucky."
Robertson also says he's lucky to be at Stennis during a time where going to the Moon is back on the agenda, just like it was 50 years ago.
"Currently there’s a lot of specials on the National Geographic Channel comparing the time we’re in and the specifics of what we’re doing now to the Apollo days,” Robertson added. “It’s very similar. A lot of those things I see on those TV specials, it’s similar all the way down to the technical stuff we’re dealing with.”
As for the rocket testing itself, Roberts says it always moves the needle.
"When we run tests here, people hear it,” he said. “They hear the rumbling from Slidell, from Picayune. I get texts from buddies asking if we’re testing because they heard the noise.”
Soon they'll be testing the RS-25 engines at the B2 stand. When that happens, Morgan City native Barry Robinson will be ready to help throw the switch.
“This has been my dream,” Robertson said. “My dream has been to work with NASA since I was in the first grade. I was happy about being employed out here to be test conductor for the RS-25′s which used to be Space Shuttle main engines."
And, like his Bayou State colleague, Robinson says there's a definite connection between NASA then and now.
"We’ve met a lot of people from that age, we've learned from them, and we've shared with them the things that are new,” Robinson added. "When they start talking about hardware and issues that they had, we can relate."
And as the Apollo celebrations continue, the die is being cast at Stennis to go back into space.
