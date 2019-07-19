Rare July Cold Front next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The high pressure that has kept our weather generally rain-free for much of this week is finally falling apart as we head into the weekend. As an area of low pressure takes over, we can expect an increase in rain activity across our area for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For those three days, each afternoon will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not a complete washout. Some will see rain and some won’t. And each of those days will also feature several rain-free hours despite a possible wet afternoon. Just have your rain gear ready.