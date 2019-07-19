Rare July Cold Front next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The high pressure that has kept our weather generally rain-free for much of this week is finally falling apart as we head into the weekend. As an area of low pressure takes over, we can expect an increase in rain activity across our area for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For those three days, each afternoon will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not a complete washout. Some will see rain and some won’t. And each of those days will also feature several rain-free hours despite a possible wet afternoon. Just have your rain gear ready.
Then, for early next week, we’ll expect a cold front to approach the Gulf Coast region from the north. This front will likely boost our rain chances around next Tuesday as it nears South Mississippi. But, it remains to be seen if this front will actually pass through the area and bring any sort of cool down.
Even if the front does reach the coast, remember, it’s July; so a July cool down would only drop us from “hot” to “less hot.” Don’t get your hopes up for breaking out your sweater and sipping hot cocoa in July in the South.
Also worth mentioning, any time a rare cold front gets into the Gulf in summer, which is also during hurricane season, it is sometimes possible for a tropical something-or-other to spin up along that front. Thankfully, the computer models do not show that happening as of this writing. But, it will still be something to watch for during the middle and end of next week just in case.
