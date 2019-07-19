Rare July Cold Front next week

Don’t get your hopes up for breaking out your sweater and sipping hot cocoa in July in the South.

By Wesley Williams | July 19, 2019 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 10:33 AM
7-18-19 Rare July "cold" front next week?

Have you heard? There's a cold front coming next week! Hold on a second before you break out the hot cocoa & sweaters... it's still July after all. Cold fronts during this time of year in our part of the country mean something a little different that what you may expect... I explain in the video the changes that might be coming to our weather pattern over the next week.

Posted by Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday, July 18, 2019

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The high pressure that has kept our weather generally rain-free for much of this week is finally falling apart as we head into the weekend. As an area of low pressure takes over, we can expect an increase in rain activity across our area for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For those three days, each afternoon will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not a complete washout. Some will see rain and some won’t. And each of those days will also feature several rain-free hours despite a possible wet afternoon. Just have your rain gear ready.

Then, for early next week, we’ll expect a cold front to approach the Gulf Coast region from the north. This front will likely boost our rain chances around next Tuesday as it nears South Mississippi. But, it remains to be seen if this front will actually pass through the area and bring any sort of cool down.

7-19-19 lower humidity next week... close call!

Come on down, cold front! Just a liiiiiiiittle bit more!!! If only it could actually bring the MS Coast some lower humidity (and cooler air) next week. Instead, looks like the good stuff won't make it all the way down to the MS Coast. However, northern parts of MS, LA, AL, & GA will probably feel amazing! Good for them... lol.

Posted by Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday, July 19, 2019

Even if the front does reach the coast, remember, it’s July; so a July cool down would only drop us from “hot” to “less hot.” Don’t get your hopes up for breaking out your sweater and sipping hot cocoa in July in the South.

Also worth mentioning, any time a rare cold front gets into the Gulf in summer, which is also during hurricane season, it is sometimes possible for a tropical something-or-other to spin up along that front. Thankfully, the computer models do not show that happening as of this writing. But, it will still be something to watch for during the middle and end of next week just in case.

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

