Pascagoula announces appointment of new fire chief

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Flagship City has a new fire chief according to an announcement made by the city manager on Friday.
Veteran firefighter Hyler Krebs has been appointed as Pascagoula Fire Chief, said Ryan Frederic, city manager and city attorney.
“I’ve appointed a senior official who is passionate about this community and places the members of his agency as his top priority,” Frederic said of Krebs."
In addition to his current role as Senior Captain, Krebs also was a school teacher and a coach before joining the Pascagoula Fire Department more than 15 years ago.
Krebs succeeds recently-retired Chief Donnie Carlson and reflected on his priorities and the opportunity to serve Pascagoula in this new role.
“As chief, my primary concern will be for the safety of our citizens and to continue to honor the high standards you should expect from anyone wearing this badge,” he said following the announcement by Frederic. “The Pascagoula Fire Department will remain fiscally responsible while focusing on expanding educational and training opportunities."
