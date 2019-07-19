International Space Station Fly-over

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The International Space Station (ISS) flew over South Mississippi Thursday evening with a six minute view. We are going to be able to see the ISS again tonight but for a very brief time.
The longest time will be early in the morning hours of Saturday (7/20/19). The times are accurate and precise. Since it is such a short window of time, you need to be out early enough to get your bearings straight. The below graph is an explanation of where the ISS appears and disappears and max height.
I downloaded the app SkyView Lite (it was free) on my phone to follow it. I was able to see Jupiter and find the ISS and see its path. I highly recommend it.
It is cool to think about space exploration on this 50th Anniversary of man walking on the moon.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.