DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Hello, Diamondhead. We’re back. Sparklight has added WLOX ABC & WLOX CBS back into the channel line-up for Diamondhead/Hancock County customers.
That announcement gives people in Diamondhead more opportunities to get local news from the station for South Mississippi. WLOX ABC is also available in Diamondhead on CSpire's new live streaming TV service.
Thanks to assistance and support from U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, C Spire was able to get expedited FCC approval of a petition in April that will give Diamondhead residents access to Mississippi TV stations as their primary channels for local news, sports and weather instead of neighboring stations in New Orleans. Hancock County, where Diamondhead is located, is considered an “orphan” member of the Louisiana market, although it is geographically closer to Mississippi coastal cities.
“Our city is the first on the Gulf Coast to get access to this game-changing technology,” said Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer. “Now our home owners will have advanced services that improve their quality of life and our businesses will have the tools they need to expand our economy.”
Residential fiber is part of the C Spire Tech Movement initiative. Hancock County leaders hope the program will help attract new investment and growth in the region.
“Residential fiber is a game-changer and this revolutionary technology promises to boost home values, broaden entertainment opportunities, help expand the local economy and improve the quality of life for everyone in Diamondhead,” said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home Services.
With the addition of Diamondhead, C Spire has now rolled out Gigabit internet access and related services in 14 Mississippi markets.
