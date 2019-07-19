Hello, Diamondhead. We’re back.

Thanks to assistance and support from U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, C Spire was able to get expedited FCC approval of a petition in April that will give Diamondhead residents access to Mississippi TV stations as their primary channels for local news, sports and weather instead of neighboring stations in New Orleans. Hancock County, where Diamondhead is located, is considered an “orphan” member of the Louisiana market, although it is geographically closer to Mississippi coastal cities.