FETCH Park coming soon to Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Pretty soon some pooches in Long Beach will be having a doggone good time at their new park.
Friday, some of the 50 volunteers working on the FETCH Park project were at the 2.5-acre site. The plan is to make the park friendly for all sorts of dogs.
“After the community interest survey showed 90 percent approval rating, we organized a group of volunteers,” said Barbara Reed. “The volunteers raised all the money.”
Redd also said the park will be ADA compliant.
“There's going to be concrete at the entrance so people with disabilities can come in,” Reed added. “One of the unique things that we wouldn't have thought about is not putting in 90-degree fencing. We’re told many times if dogs have aggressive tendencies, they'll tend to corner other dogs. So, to mitigate that, we've designed the fence with no 90-degree corners.”
The hope is the park will be completed later this summer. Biloxi and Gulfport already have dog parks, while Long Beach, Ocean Springs and Pass Christian are working to open theirs within the next year or so.
