Backstage at Center Stage’s ‘Godspell’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew set in modern times.
“Godspell” took the world by storm when it opened off-Broadway in 1971, and it continues to touch audiences today. Center Stage presents its own version starting Thursday night. Let’s go backstage to dress rehearsal for a preview.
“Godspell,” a timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and love that brings bible stories to life in an untraditional way.
“It’s very unorthodox in that we’re not dressed in robes and we’re not men with long hair and beards that you typically see in shows like this,” said Chet Landry.
Landry, stage veteran and WLOX reporter, plays the role of Jesus.
“It’s parables, the Bible stories you learned as a kid or that you learned in Bible school or that you learned from watching the Veggie Tales. Those are all here. They’re part of it, and each cast member has a part in those parables,” Landry said.
Those different parables come to life in music, along with a variety of games, storytelling and plenty of fun.
Another stage veteran Joel Herr plays the dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas in a talented cast with a lot of familiar faces.
“When I saw the cast list, we all know each other. It’s like a family coming back together,” Herr said.
“Godspell” brings together an eclectic blend of songs, ranging from pop to jazz to vaudeville, as the apostles spread Christ’s message of love and tolerance.
Don’t miss “Godspell.”
Performances run through July 28 at Center Stage in Biloxi.
