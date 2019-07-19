Authorities searching for missing Pass Christian man

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a missing Pass Christian man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Joseph “Joey” Moran, 47, left his residence on the night of July 14 and has not been seen since.
The vehicle he was driving was recovered in Hancock County on Monday.
He is described as wearing a pink fishing shirt, khaki shorts and only socks, no shoes. He has green eyes, brown hair, weighs approximately 200 pounds and stands at about 5 feet and 9 inches tall.
Hancock County and Harrison County sheriff’s offices are both involved in the search for Moran.
If you have information about Moran’s whereabouts, call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1364.
