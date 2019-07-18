WLOX Editorial: Sales Tax Holiday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for those of you needing school supplies. For the first time in Mississippi, sales tax will not be charged for school supplies during the annual sales tax holiday weekend.
The tax holiday weekend is Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. Since its inception in 2009, the sales tax holiday was limited to clothing only.
We are glad the state legislature finally made this change to include school supplies. When paired with other sales by retailers, this 7 percent sales tax discount for items that cost under $100, will help parents dollars go a little farther for our students clothing and school supply needs.
