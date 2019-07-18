Stennis Space Center history dates back to the 1960s

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Before it was Stennis Space Center, the area of western Hancock County featured a group of small communities like Logtown, and according to Randy Galloway, Stennis Space Center deputy director, many of those folks had the “not in my backyard” feeling about NASA. That’s when longtime Sen. John Stennis decided to pay them a visit.
“In 1962, right after it had been announced they were going to put the place here, of course you had a lot of people that were upset they were going to lose their land,’ Galloway said. “Sen. Stennis stood up on a log truck in Logtown and said, ‘if you give up your land, it’s gonna help us get to the Moon ahead of the Russians,’ and he had another great quote. He said ‘before the rose comes the thorn. If you give up your land, you’re going to have good jobs, your children are going to have good jobs, and your children’s children are going to have good jobs.’ And if you look at the surnames of the families that gave up their land, 600 families, their surnames are still on the rolls of our employees here. There are a lot of those names."
For NASA, putting a rocket engine test site in Hancock County was, and still is, all about location, location, location.
"The vision of the people who established this place, sitting it here, near water, it's on the first high ground as you come away from the Coast, and that's been extremely beneficial in two major hurricanes we've had,” Galloway added. “Having the buffer zone, the ability to bring the stages in by water, the way they architected the whole system, it's served us very well."
It’s NASA’s rocket engine test facility, and it has federal city status. Many say the goal is keep that designation with more forward-thinking endeavors.
"Now we’ve got to work to make sure those following generations continue to reap the benefit of the investment the taxpayers made in the 1960s,” Galloway said.
The latest NASA investment is the SLS vehicle and future trips back into space.
"That pride in looking back at history is a thing that’s always going to be there, but I think the thing that’s going to energize our workforce, especially our younger members of it, is that we have really a more ambitious goal than Apollo ahead of us,” he added.
