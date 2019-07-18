Stennis Space Center history dates back to the 1960s

“In 1962, right after it had been announced they were going to put the place here, of course you had a lot of people that were upset they were going to lose their land,’ Galloway said. “Sen. Stennis stood up on a log truck in Logtown and said, ‘if you give up your land, it’s gonna help us get to the Moon ahead of the Russians,’ and he had another great quote. He said ‘before the rose comes the thorn. If you give up your land, you’re going to have good jobs, your children are going to have good jobs, and your children’s children are going to have good jobs.’ And if you look at the surnames of the families that gave up their land, 600 families, their surnames are still on the rolls of our employees here. There are a lot of those names."