Ocean Springs coffee shop starts litter-free initiative

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a new initiative in Ocean Springs to keep the streets clean and it was started by a new business. The District Coffee Company opened its doors on May 25, 2019, and for weeks owner Meagan Miller and her three kids have been walking downtown and picking up trash.
“Me and my kids were walking downtown and we just started looking around and I was like, look at all this litter just everywhere,” Meagan said.
It was a no-brainer for the family of five. They wanted their hometown clean, so they hit the streets starting in front of their very own business, The District Coffee Company.
“We thought just as a small business, we can go ahead and get it started, and it’s not like a one to two time a year thing. This is like an everyday thing," she said. "It never runs out because there’s always going to be litter.”
This turned into something so much bigger. Miller partnered with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce on a beautification project.
“She’s already started a community-wide movement," said Cynthia Sutton with the chamber. "She just really wanted to go out there and make a difference in the community. This was one way she could do it.”
Here’s how it works: pick up litter and get a free latte from The District Coffee Company. You can either bring your litter in and throw it in a trash can on site or post a photo of yourself picking up trash and use the hashtag #litterforlattes.
Miller said it’s her way of giving back.
“I always have a bag on me now. It’s been a fun thing to see at least my kids doing it, and hopefully other families and people will do it themselves," she said.
The City of Ocean Springs is hoping more businesses step up and start offering deals to customers who pick up litter.
