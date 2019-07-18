Moss Point church hosts ‘Salute a Uniform’ day for first responders

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of first responders were treated to lunch Thursday courtesy of Shiloh Baptist Church in Moss point.
For the fifth year in a row, the church has hosted police officers, firefighters and more. It’s called “Salute a Uniform” day. The church served hot food while the youth performed.
Organizers said it’s a way to teach children how important first responders are in the community.
“As a part of our summer camp, we try to expose the children to may different facets. We talk to them about how important it is to be able to trust and to be able to go to the people who have the authority in the community to protect and serve,” said Shiloh Baptist Church Director of Christian Education Donna Joseph.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley and Interim Fire Chief Frank Munoz both spoke at the event, sharing they’d attended several years in a row.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.