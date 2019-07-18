Hot with spotty storms today. Wetter next week?

Summer heat wears on today with just as much heat as yesterday, if not a few degrees hotter. High temperatures should range between the low to mid 90s today with a heat index mainly between 100 and 105. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible across South Mississippi this afternoon. The high pressure that has kept our weather generally rain-free will be breaking down over the next several days. This should lead to an increase in rain activity across our area going into the weekend. For early next week, we’ll expect a cold front to approach the Gulf Coast region from the north. This front will likely boost our rain chances around next Tuesday as it nears South Mississippi. But, it remains to be seen if this front will actually pass through the area and bring any sort of cool down. Even if it does, remember, it’s July; so a July cool down would only drop us from “hot” to “less hot.” Don’t get your hopes up for breaking out your sweater and sipping hot cocoa in July in the South. Also worth mentioning, any time a rare front gets into the Gulf in summer, which is also during hurricane season, it is sometimes possible for a tropical something-or-other to spin up along that front. So, that will be something to watch for during the middle and end of next week.