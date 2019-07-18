Harrison County School District joins the race in robotics

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As schools on the Gulf Coast continue to prepare the next generation for the future, robotics and STEM have become two areas where most of the districts on the Coast are increasing their focus. Harrison County School District is getting in on the ground level.
“If you follow the careers of many very successful people, like Bill Gates for example, they say that they were first motivated at a very early age, 3rd, 4th grade, 5th grade to become engineers and scientists," said Warren Nance, Robotics Camp instructor.
The students in the school district’s inaugural robotics camp are no less motivated.
“I like being able to like learn about how to program the robot and learning about all the things that they can do that I never knew before,” said camp student Marcus Loeper.
Loeper is a 7th grade student enjoying his first robotics summer camp. Having used this kind of programming before to build video games, he already has his sights set on a career.
“I want to program video games for Nintendo. I’ve liked their games for a while and I love programming, so, two things I like," Loeper said.
This is why camp instructor Nance said that it’s important for schools to start this curriculum early.
“We’re finding that the earlier we interest students in this, robotics, the more they stay with it and the more they’re likely to end up someday majoring in engineering, science, math and the earlier they get interested, I think the more likely that they might pursue a career," Nance said.
The program for 6th through 8th grade students concludes Friday and picks back up for 3rd through 5th graders next week at D’Iberville Middle School.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.